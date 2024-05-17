59th Academy of Country Music Awards: See complete winners list

Follow us on Image Source : PRIME VIDEO 59th Academy of Country Music Awards winner list

59th Academy of Country Music Awards were being held in Frisco, Texas on Friday morning. The musical night was hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainer, Reba McEntire. Where Megan Moroney was named ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Nate Smith was titled the New Male Artist of the Year at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards. Have a look at the full winners list here.

ACM ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

ACM FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

ACM MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

ACM SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jessie Jo Dillon

ACM ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Chris Stapleton

ACM DUO OF THE YEAR

Dan and Shay

ACM GROUP OF THE YEAR

Old Dominion

ACM NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Megan Moroney

ACM NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Nate Smith

ACM NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

Tigirlily Gold

ACM ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Higher - Chris Stapleton

ACM SONG OF THE YEAR

Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis

ACM VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

Burn It Down - Parker McCollum

For the unversed, the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards featured performances from Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, and Lainey Wilson, as well as McEntire.

