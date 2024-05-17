59th Academy of Country Music Awards: See complete winners list

59th Academy of Country Music Awards were being held in Frisco, Texas on Friday morning. The musical night was hosted by 16-time ACM Award-winning entertainer, Reba McEntire. Where Megan Moroney was named ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Nate Smith was titled the New Male Artist of the Year at the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards. Have a look at the full winners list here.
59th Academy of Country Music Awards winners list
ACM ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson
ACM FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Lainey Wilson
ACM MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
ACM SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jessie Jo Dillon
ACM ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Chris Stapleton
ACM DUO OF THE YEAR
Dan and Shay
ACM GROUP OF THE YEAR
Old Dominion
ACM NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Megan Moroney
ACM NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Nate Smith
ACM NEW DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR
Tigirlily Gold
ACM ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Higher - Chris Stapleton
ACM SONG OF THE YEAR
Next Thing You Know - Jordan Davis
ACM VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR
Burn It Down - Parker McCollum
For the unversed, the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards featured performances from Jason Aldean, Jelly Roll, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Post Malone, Miranda Lambert, Parker McCollum, Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, and Lainey Wilson, as well as McEntire.
