iQOO 12 gets massive price cut ahead of iQOO 13 launch

iQoo is set to launch its new device, the iQOO 13, very soon, boasting flagship-level features. In anticipation of this release, there has been a significant price drop on the iQOO 12. This powerful device offers top-tier performance, and if you’re in the market for a stylish phone with robust capabilities, now's the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deal.

It’s worth noting that the iQOO 12 is powered by Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which has generated quite a buzz. If you’ve been waiting for a better price, this is your chance. With a combination of Amazon's discounts and other offers, you can snag this smartphone for under Rs 25,000.

Currently, the iQOO 12 is listed on Amazon for Rs 59,999 for the model featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Right now, Amazon is offering a 12 percent discount on this model during its sale event, allowing you to purchase it for just Rs 52,999.

Additionally, customers can benefit from an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 on select credit and debit cards. Furthermore, by trading in your old smartphone, you could save over Rs 40,000 with a generous exchange offer. If you’re on a tighter budget, you can even bring home this premium device with an EMI starting at just Rs 4,159.

Key Features of the iQOO 12

Launched in 2023, the iQOO 12 features a glass back panel with an aluminium frame. It comes with an IP64 rating, making it dust and splash-resistant. The smartphone boasts a stunning 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display.

Out of the box, it runs on Android 14, with the option to upgrade to Android 15. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, this device supports up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM for enhanced performance. For photography enthusiasts, it features a 50+64+50 megapixel triple camera setup, along with a 16-megapixel front camera for stunning selfies and video calls.

