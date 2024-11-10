BSNL's 130-day plan with high-speed data, calls challenges Jio, Airtel, Vi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL 130-day recharge

BSNL is set to launch its 4G service commercially in June next year. The company has already installed 50,000 new 4G mobile towers. Additionally, BSNL is gearing up to roll out its 5G services. With the recent hike in recharge plans by private operators like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea, a significant number of users have switched to BSNL. As a result, the government-owned telecom company welcomed around 5.5 million new users in July and August alone. To attract more customers, BSNL is offering long-validity plans at affordable prices.

BSNL 130-day recharge plan

One of the popular options is the 130-day recharge plan. Priced under Rs 700, it provides a host of benefits, including unlimited voice calls and data. Specifically, this plan costs Rs 699 and grants users an impressive 130 days of validity.

Along with unlimited calling to any network across India, it also includes free national roaming. Users can enjoy 0.5GB (512MB) of high-speed data daily and benefit from 100 free SMS every day. Furthermore, the plan offers users a complimentary PRBT tone.

BSNL 150-day recharge plan

BSNL also features an even more economical prepaid plan with a validity of 150 days. This plan, priced at Rs 397, comes packed with benefits such as unlimited calling and data as well. For the first 30 days, users can enjoy free calls to any mobile network in India.

Additionally, this plan provides 2GB of data daily for the same initial period. This prepaid option is particularly appealing to those who primarily use their number as a secondary SIM card.

Meanwhile, BSNL is preparing to unveil its 5G services, having issued a tender to initiate the rollout in Delhi. The company is inviting bids from network providers and equipment manufacturers to implement an indigenous 5G system using a standalone (SA) architecture across 1,876 sites. This initial phase aims to cater to 100,000 registered subscribers and will coincide with the launch of fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband services.

