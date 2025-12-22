Bangladesh unrest: Another youth leader shot in head days after Osman Hadi's killing Bangladesh unrest: Motaleb Sikdar suffered the bullet injured on the left side of his head. He is admitted to a hospital where he is getting treated for his injuries.

Dhaka:

Days after the killing of Sharif Osman Bin Hadi that sparked unrest in Bangladesh once again, another youth leader was shot at in the neigbhouring nation on Monday. The youth leader was identified as Bangladesh National Citizen Party's Khulna divisional chief Motaleb Sikdar, who was shot in the head.

Sikdar suffered the bullet injured on the left side of his head. He is admitted to a hospital where he is getting treated for his injuries.

32-year-old Hadi was the founder of Inqilab Moncho who played a key role in the protests against ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that led to the fall of her government. Hadi was planning to contest in the February 12 parliamentary elections and was campaigning in Dhaka earlier this month when he was shot in the head.

Hadi was taken to a hospital but was shifted to Singapore where he died last week. His death sparked massive protests across Bangladesh, with his supporters alleging that Hadi's killers fled to India, demanding their immediate arrest. However, Bangladesh Police has said that they don't have 'specific information' about the whereabouts of the killers.

"We do not have specific information about Faisal's last location. Our forces and intelligence agencies are working to obtain it," said Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khandaker Rafiqul Islam at a press conference on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Hadi's funeral was conducted on Saturday in presence of Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus amid tight security. Yunus had promised strict action against Hadi's killers, while lauding the youth leader and saying Bangladesh will never forget his ideals.

"No one can remove you from there. Millions of people have gathered today, coming in waves, while crores of people across Bangladesh and Bangladeshis living abroad are waiting for this moment to listen about Hadi," Yunus had said. "We have come to make a promise to you - that what you told us, we will fulfil. Not only us, but generation after generation of people of Bangladesh will fulfil this promise."