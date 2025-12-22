Live Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025: Litmus test for BJP; counting begins Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025 LIVE: The fate of 226 candidates from BJP, Congress-GFP alliance, AAP, MGP and Independents will be decided as counting for the Goa Zilla Panchayat Election 2025 begins after 70.81% voter turnout.

New Delhi:

The elections for the high-stakes Goa Zilla Panchayat Election 2025 has concluded, and the counting of votes is underway. With over 200 candidates from various political parties and independent contenders vying for the 50 seats in Goa, the Zilla Panchayat elections are expected to play a key role in shaping the political landscape of the coastal state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Goa witnessed an impressive voter turnout of 70.81% in the Zilla Panchayat elections, where more than 226 candidates across 50 constituencies participated. The BJP, Congress, AAP, Goa Forward Party (GFP), and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) were all in the fray.

The elections for the high-stakes Goa Zilla Panchayat Election 2025 has concluded, and the counting of votes is underway.