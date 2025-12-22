Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025: Litmus test for BJP; counting begins

  Live Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025: Litmus test for BJP; counting begins

Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025 LIVE: The fate of 226 candidates from BJP, Congress-GFP alliance, AAP, MGP and Independents will be decided as counting for the Goa Zilla Panchayat Election 2025 begins after 70.81% voter turnout.

Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025 LIVE
Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025 LIVE Image Source : REPORTER
Written By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The elections for the high-stakes Goa Zilla Panchayat Election 2025 has concluded, and the counting of votes is underway. With over 200 candidates from various political parties and independent contenders vying for the 50 seats in Goa, the Zilla Panchayat elections are expected to play a key role in shaping the political landscape of the coastal state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. Goa witnessed an impressive voter turnout of 70.81% in the Zilla Panchayat elections, where more than 226 candidates across 50 constituencies participated. The BJP, Congress, AAP, Goa Forward Party (GFP), and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) were all in the fray. 

Stay tuned with India TV for all the live updates on Goa Panchayat election results 2025, its key updates and results…

Live updates :Goa Zilla Panchayat Election Results 2025

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 8:09 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Early trends expected from these key constituencies

    As the counting of votes is underway for the Goa Zilla panchayat election 2025, results from constituencies such as Arambol, Siolim, Calangute, St Cruz, Latambarcem, Honda, Usgao–Ganje, Quela (Kavle), Raia, Davorlim, Sanvordem, Rivona, Xeldem and Cola are likely to be declared first.

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes begin in 15 centres in Goa

    Counting of votes begins across 15 centres across North Goa and South Goa. Fate of 226 candidates will be decided today. 

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    'Sincere gratitude to the people of Goa': Congress

    In its post on X, Goa Congress thanked voters for the massive voter turnout. "We extend our sincere gratitude to the people of Goa for their enthusiastic participation in the Zilla Panchayat elections. Your active involvement has strengthened the democratic process and reaffirmed faith in the festival of democracy. We thank every voter for exercising their constitutional right and contributing to the shaping of local self-governance," the party wrote. 

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes begins in Goa

    Counting of votes for the Goa Zilla Panchayat elections is underway.  With over 200 candidates from various political parties and independent contenders vying for the 50 seats in Goa, the Zilla Panchayat elections are expected to play a key role in shaping the political landscape of the coastal state ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. 

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Violations to invite strict action under Section 223 of BNS

    Goa panchayat election results: Officials have warned that any violation of the prohibitory orders will attract strict action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with other applicable laws.

  • 7:47 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Restaurants, bars, tea shops, paan shops, eateries closed in Goa

    Authorities have issued prohibitory orders mandating the closure of restaurants, bars, tea shops, paan shops and other eateries located within a 100-metre radius of all counting centres. The restrictions will remain in force from 6 am on Monday until the completion of vote counting.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    AAP and RGP contesting independently in Goa

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Revolutionary Goans Party (RGP) are contesting independently in the Goa panchayat elections 2025. 

  • 7:42 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    In how many seats is the Congress-GFP contesting in Goa?

    The Goa Forward Party (GFP) is in alliance with the Congress party. GFP is contesting in nine seats and the grand old party is contesting in 36 seats. 

  • 7:39 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    In how many seats is the MGP contesting in Goa?

    The Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) is contesting three seats and is also extending its support to Independents in seven. 

  • 7:37 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    How many candidates has the BJP fielded in Goa?

    Goa election results 2025 live: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded a total of 40 candidates in the Goa Panchayat elections. 

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    How many candidates are contesting from North Goa and South Goa?

    Goa panchayat election results 2025: The total number of candidates who are contesting from North Goa are 111 and 115 in South Goa. 

  • 7:32 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    MLAs in Goa led campaign push, fresh faces dominate contest in panchayat polls

    Goa panchayat election results live: Sitting MLAs played an active role on the campaign trail, treating the Zilla Panchayat elections as a crucial exercise to consolidate their influence within their respective Assembly segments. Notably, barring nine sitting Zilla Panchayat members, the majority of candidates contesting the polls are new faces, adding an element of freshness and unpredictability to the electoral battle.

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What was the voter turnout in Davorlim?

    Goa elections live: The voter turnout in Davorlim was recorded at 65.78%. 

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What was the voter turnout in Guirdolim?

    Goa panchayat elections 2025 live updates: The voter turnout in Guirdolim was recorded at 70.75%. 

  • 7:24 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What was the voter turnout in Salcete taluka?

    Goa election results live: The voter turnout in Salcete was recorded at 61.13%. 

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What was the voter turnout in South Goa?

    Goa panchayat election results live: The voter turnout in South Goa was recorded at 68.93%. 

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    What was the voter turnout in North Goa?

    Goa panchayat election results live: The voter turnout in North Goa was recorded at 72.66%. 

  • 7:13 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Goa panchayat election vote counting across 15 centres

    The counting of votes for Goa panchayat elections will be held across 15 centres. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am today. 

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Ballot papers used for voting in Goa

    The SEC had set up around 1,284 polling booths, 658 in North Goa and 626 in South Goa. Notably, electronic voting machines (EVMs) were not used for the polling; instead, voting was held using ballot papers. 

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    70.81 pc voter turnout recorded in Goa panchayat elections

    A voter turnout of 70.81 per cent was recorded in Goa. The polling took place on all 50 seats across the coastal state, with over 8.68 lakh people (4.20 lakh male and 4.48 lakh female) eligible to exercise their franchise, according to the Goa State Election Commission (SEC).

  • 6:59 AM (IST)Dec 22, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Goa Panchayat election results: Counting to begin at 8 am

    The counting of votes for the Goa Zilla Panchayat Election 2025 will begin at 8 am! Stay tuned. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Goa Goa Zilla Panchayat Elections Goa Zilla Panchayat Polls Panchayat Panchayat Election BJP Congress Goa Elections Zilla Parishad Zilla Parishads Election Results
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\