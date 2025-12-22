'Cross those bridges as we come': Kane Williamson opens up on his future in international cricket Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson recently came forward and talked about his future with the national team, opining that he is taking is step-by-step at the moment and trying to give ample time to his family as well.

With the New Zealand men’s side putting in some good performances in their recent assignments, the future of veteran batter Kane Williamson has been a big point of discussion. At 35 years old, Williamson has retired from the shortest format of the game and is one of the few players who hold a casual contract with New Zealand Cricket.

He is currently a part of New Zealand’s Test side that is taking on the West Indies, and he is also expected to be unavailable for the side’s upcoming ODI series against Team India in January 2026.

Speaking on his future with the national team, Williamson opined that he is taking it series by series currently and opined that he will take a call on his retirement when the time comes.

"Yeah, it's almost series-by-series, and like I say after this, there's a pretty large block away from the group as well, and there'll be more conversations had. Yeah, so just kind of cross those bridges as we come, and like I mentioned earlier, just with the balance in mind for the young family,” Williamson said in a press conference.

Williamson talked about balancing cricket with his family

Furthermore, the veteran batter also gave his opinion on balancing his cricketing life with his family. He revealed how the board has been really supportive of him as well.

"Yeah, I mean, my position's still the same. It's the balance, and I've got a young family, and that takes a lot of my time and attention now, and I'm still enjoying my cricket. As long as that's at the forefront...and New Zealand Cricket have been really helpful and respectful of that as well,” he said.

"And so whilst I'm still here, I want to try and contribute as much as I can and give to the team as much as I can, and it's great to be involved in this series at home again. I mean, there's quite a big break post this, so plenty more time to weigh all these things up,” Williamson added.

