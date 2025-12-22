BMC Polls: Shiv Sena-UBT and MNS alliance soon; Congress cadres push for solo contest Elections to 29 civic bodies, among them the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are scheduled for January 15, with the counting of votes set for the next day (January 16).

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Sunday said the announcement on the party’s alliance with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls could be made “any moment” and that efforts were ongoing to convince the Congress on united anti-BJP fight.

“Alliance could be announced anytime. Leaders of both parties -- Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and MNS president Raj Thackeray -- will decide how the announcement of the alliance should be made,” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said.

Congress’ ‘reservation’ over going with MNS

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said the coalition will be materialised in 2-3 days, adding that the Congress had “reservations” over making the Raj Thackeray-led MNS part of their alliance.

“This (the talks which took place on Sunday), we believe, is the last meeting. In two to three days, there will be an official announcement,” he said while speaking with reporters.

“The Congress has expressed reservations over the Raj Thackeray-led MNS. We have been trying to convince the Congress that to defeat the BJP, it is necessary to come together,” he added.

Elections to 29 civic bodies, among them the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), are scheduled for January 15, with the counting of votes set for the next day (January 16).

Congress mulls going solo

Addressing the media on Saturday, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala said party cadres were strongly urging the party high command to fight the BMC elections on its own.

“We will fight the polls on issues of common Mumbaikars like pollution, healthcare, and corruption. Mumbaikars should give us a chance to serve them well. The Congress is firm on contesting polls independently to protect the secular fabric of the metropolis,” Chennithala had said.

