Epstein files: Trump's photo reappears on US Department of Justice website following backlash The US Department of Justice on Friday night made public more than 300,000 records connected to the investigation involving Jeffrey Epstein. The release includes photographs and documents featuring several well-known individuals, such as former US President Bill Clinton, pop star Michael Jackson.

Washington:

The US Department of Justice has reinstated a photograph of President Donald Trump that was released in a batch of Jeffrey Epstein documents. Notably, the image was briefly removed from its website without public explanation a day after it was posted. The DOJ said the photo was reposted after confirming that it does not depict any of Epstein’s victims.

The Department of Justice briefly took down the image for evaluation after the Southern District of New York raised concerns, citing the need to safeguard victims.

"The Southern District of New York flagged an image of President Trump for potential further action to protect victims. Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review. After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction," DOJ said in an X post.

The removal of Trump’s photos sparked widespread backlash, as many questioned why the files were taken down without any explanation. The website provided no prior notice or clarification, leaving users confused and fueling public criticism.

About Epstein files

The US Department of Justice on Friday night made public more than 300,000 records connected to the investigation involving Jeffrey Epstein. The release includes photographs and documents featuring several well-known individuals, such as former US President Bill Clinton, pop star Michael Jackson, actor Chris Tucker and Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Some of the images show Clinton swimming in a pool and attending social gatherings with young women. The materials were initially disclosed in four batches, followed by the release of three additional batches just hours later.

In total, the disclosure consists of over 3,500 individual files, comprising more than 2.5 GB of photographs and related documents.