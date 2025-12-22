'India sees chaos, will destabilise our relations': Sheikh Hasina slams Yunus over recent Bangladesh violence Violence erupted in Bangladesh last week over killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The 32-year-old was shot during campaigning in Dhaka for the February 12 parliamentary elections. The violence even witnessed the killing of 27-year-old Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in the country.

Dhaka:

Following last week's violence in Bangladesh that even witnessed the killing of a Hindu man, ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has lambasted the interim government let by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and said that the current disorder in the country will destabilise Dhaka's relations with other nations in its neigbhour. Hasina even raised concerns over killing of minorities and said India is seeing the 'chaos'.

Violence erupted in Bangladesh last week over killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The 32-year-old was shot during campaigning in Dhaka for the February 12 parliamentary elections. The violence even witnessed the killing of 27-year-old Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in the country.

In an email interview with news agency ANI, Hasina said the violence has only multiplied under the Yunus government and it is 'powerless' to stop it. Bangladesh's credibility, the former prime minister said, is collapsing on the international stage as there is no 'basic order' inside the nation.

"Such incidents destabilise Bangladesh internally but also our relationships with neighbours who are watching with justified alarm. India sees the chaos, the persecution of minorities, and the erosion of everything we built together," Hasina said.

Hasina also pointed to the rise of radical Islamist forces in Bangladesh and slammed the Yunus government for lifting the ban on Jamaat-e-Islaami. Yunus has placed extremists in cabinet positions, released convicted terrorists from prison, and "allowed groups linked to international terrorist organisations to take roles in public life," she said.

Hasina said she fears that radical Islamists are using Yunus to project themselves as an acceptable face at the international stage, as the chief adviser has no experience in governing a 'complex' country because he is not a politician.

"This should alarm not only India, but every nation invested in South Asian stability," she told ANI. "The secular character of Bangladeshi politics was one of our greatest strengths, and we cannot allow it to be sacrificed at the whim of a few idiotic extremists. Once democracy is restored and responsible governance returns, such reckless talk will end."