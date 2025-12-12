'Illegal election commission': Sheikh Hasina's Awami League rejects February 2026 polls in Bangladesh In a statement, the Awami League called the country's apex poll body "illegal government's illegal election commission". The Yunus government has failed to ensure "transparency and neutrality" in the country, it said.

Dhaka:

Ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League has rejected the general elections announced on Thursday by the country's election commission, accusing the Muhammed Yunus-led interim government of being a 'killer fascist' clique. The parliamentary elections, first since Hasina's ouster, will take place in Bangladesh on February 12.

In a statement, the Awami League called the country's apex poll body "illegal government's illegal election commission". The Yunus government has failed to ensure "transparency and neutrality", it said, while adding that the Awami League - which is an election orientated party - has the "strength, courage and capacity" to stand for the people of Bangladesh.

"The Bangladesh Awami League has closely reviewed the election schedule announced by the illegal, occupying, killer-fascist Yunus clique's illegal Election Commission," the statement read. "It is now clear that the current occupying authority is entirely biased and that under their control, it is impossible to ensure a fair and normal environment where transparency, neutrality, and the people's will can be reflected."

The party also called for the withdrawal of all 'fabricated' cases against Hasina, who has been living in India ever since her ouster from power. It further said that all political prisoners must be released and the elections must be held under a neutral administration's charge.

"To prevent the current crisis from escalating, all restrictions imposed on the Bangladesh Awami League must be lifted, all fabricated cases against Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina, national leaders, and people from all walks of life must be withdrawn, all political prisoners must be released unconditionally," the statement read.

Bangladesh general elections

Bangladesh's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin said on Thursday that the voting will take place on February 12, 2026, from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm. According to the election schedule, the last date for submission of nomination papers is December 29, and scrutiny of nominations will be held from December 30 to January 4. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The final list of candidates will be published on January 21. Election campaigns will begin on January 22 and continue until 7:30 am on February 10.