Codeine syrup row: Adityanath hits out at Akhilesh, says 'will take bulldozer action at right time'

Lucknow:

Launching a sharp attack at Akhilesh Yadav and accusing the Samajwadi Party of having links with the illegal codeine cough syrup trade, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that the state government no one will be spared and bulldozer action will be take at the appropriate time.

Speaking in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Adityanath also highlighted that 78 people have been arrested and raids at 134 locations have been conducted so far in this matter. He alleged that those involved in this case are associated with the Samajwadi Party.

"They have raised the issue over codeine cough syrup... In Uttar Pradesh, production of codeine cough syrup does not take place. The production takes place in Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. Deaths due to this have been reported in other states. The entire matter is about illegal diversion," Adityanath said.

"People associated with Samajwadi Party are related to this case. But no one will be spared; bulldozer action will also be taken at the right time," Adityanath added.

Adityanath's remarks come following Yadav's poetic jibe at him. Last week, while addressing a press conference in Lucknow, the Samajwadi Party president called for bulldozer action against those involved in the case and alleged that the Adityanath government was trying to divert the attention by circulating photographs and making political allegations.

"Apna chehra na ponchha gaya aapse, aaina bewajah tod kar rakh diya" (You could not wipe your own face clean, so you broke the mirror for no reason)," the former chief minister had said.

Coming to the case, the Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by an officer of the rank of Director General of Police (DGP), to probe the matter. According to Uttar Pradesh Parliamentary Affairs and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, large consignments of the cough syrup were diverted using fake bills to smuggle it to Bangladesh and Nepal.

He noted that the cough syrup is listed under Schedule H1 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, under which such medicines can be sold by retail chemists only after a valid medical prescription, with complete details of the buyer recorded in registers.