CM Yogi alleges SP leaders' involvement in codeine cough syrup nexus, takes jibe at Akhilesh Yadav

UP Chief Minister Yogi Aadityanath on Friday attacked the Samajwadi Party over the codeine cough syrup case. Responding to a question by India TV, CM Yogi said that the preliminary investigation reveals that the accused arrested by the STF and Uttar Pradesh Police in the case have links with the Samajwadi Party.

He alleged that the Samajwadi Party will see its involvement further exposed as the investigation progresses.

He added that a state-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) is currently probing the case. Officers from the Uttar Pradesh Police and the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) are part of this SIT. He said the probe will reveal who received money in this entire nexus and all related aspects will come to light.

CM Yogi also took a jibe at SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav by saying, “Yahi kasoor mai baar baar karta raha, dhool chehre pe the aaina saaf karta raha.”

Addressing a press conference, CM Yogi said several persons were arrested after complaints of poisonous cough syrups being sold at various locations. He said the smuggling of the syrup was also reported in the state, which was curbed on a large scale.

UP Winter Session to discuss 150 years of Vande Mataram, says CM Yogi

At the UP Assembly Winter Session that begins today, CM Yogi said a special discussion will be held over 150 years of Vande Mataram. He said this is going to be a crucial discussion.

During the all-party meeting on Thursday, he told the opposition that the government was ready to hold a discussion on every issue.

CM Yogi hails SIR in UP

On the SIR issue, CM Yogi said the voter list revision was extremely essential for democracy as it will ensure transparency. He said three-fourth work of the SIR was completed in the state.