Yogi Adityanath's blitz on Opposition: 'UP had no power supply before 2017 as robberies thrive in darkness' Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a sharp attack on Opposition parties, claiming Uttar Pradesh lacked proper power supply before 2017 due to poor governance. He also raised concerns over fake voters and missing names in the electoral rolls ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Lucknow:

With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shifted into full election mode. Amid the political build-up, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, targeting previous governments over the state's power situation and governance record. Commenting on the electricity system in the state, CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh had virtually no power supply before 2017. "Previous governments preferred darkness because robberies happen in the dark...The reliable power availability is one of the key changes witnessed in the state after 2017," he claimed.

'Objections must be raised against fake names'

Speaking on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list, the Chief Minister said, "The SIR is underway. You may claim that 98 per cent of the work is complete, but that is not the truth," Addressing party workers, he said that each polling booth covers around 200 to 250 households and it is their responsibility to ensure the SIR work is carried out properly. He alleged that the Opposition has added votes in the names of some Bangladeshis. Citing an example, he said he saw a case where the son was listed as 20 years old, the father as 30 and the grandfather as 40, and stressed that such discrepancies must be carefully checked. He urged workers to raise objections against fake names and ensure that those who were left out are added to the voter list.

Call to object to fake names and add missing voters

'Four crore voters missing in Uttar Pradesh'

CM Yogi said Uttar Pradesh has a population of around 25 crore and should ideally have 64 per cent voters. He claimed that around four crore voters are currently missing from the electoral rolls. He added that out of the missing voters, a majority are supporters of the BJP and emphasised that elections are won at the booth level. The Chief Minister also alleged that in Sambhal, voters have been registered using addresses from Assam. He said such irregularities must be identified and corrected during the revision process to ensure free and fair elections.

New UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary highlights party culture

Speaking at the same event, newly appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary said the party does not promote dynastic politics or caste-based politics. He said even an ordinary worker can rise to top positions within the BJP. Sharing his personal experience, Pankaj Chaudhary said he was given a Lok Sabha ticket from Maharajganj at the age of 26 in 1991 and has since served as an MP seven times. He said his current role is the most challenging responsibility he has taken on.

'Workers are the backbone of the party'

Emphasising the importance of party workers, Chaudhary said he will always stand with them, fight for them and listen to their concerns. He said leadership means hearing everyone, resolving problems and moving forward together. He added that while a person holding a post can become former, a party worker never becomes former.

