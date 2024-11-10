Indian man sells one of the oldest domain name to OpenAI for Rs 126 Crore, confirms Sam Altman

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sam Altman-Dharmesh Shah

OpenAI, the influential company that sparked excitement in the tech world with the launch of ChatGPT, is grabbing headlines once again. This time, the spotlight is on a significant deal involving the purchase of the domain Chat Dot Com, one of the oldest web addresses still in existence. OpenAI has acquired this domain from Dharmesh Shah, the founder and CTO of HubSpot. Following the acquisition, Chat Dot Com has been redirected straight to ChatGPT.

To give some context, Chat Dot Com was first registered in 1996, making it one of the oldest domains around. Interestingly, Dharmesh Shah had only acquired it last year, investing around 15.5 million USD for the privilege. When converted to Indian rupees, that amounts to about Rs 130 crore.

Dharmesh announced in March that he had sold the domain, though he withheld the buyer's identity at that time. He later shared the details of the sale via the social media platform X. OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman has since confirmed the acquisition in a post, simply stating "Chat.com." The purchase, totaling over $15 million, signifies a major investment for OpenAI. As part of the deal, Shah received shares in OpenAI, although he hasn't disclosed all the particulars yet.

Following the sale, Dharmesh expressed his thoughts on X, describing Chat Dot Com as a highly attractive domain that has the potential to inspire the creation of successful products or companies. This acquisition positions OpenAI to enhance its global presence through this iconic domain.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has introduced a new chat history search feature that is distinct from ChatGPT's 'memory' capability. While the 'memory' function allows ChatGPT to recall information over time, the search tool is specifically designed to help users quickly locate specific conversations without the hassle of endless scrolling. Whether users are looking to revisit advice from earlier chats or find answers to unresolved questions, this search feature simplifies the process of retrieving information.

