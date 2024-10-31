OpenAI unveils Chat History Search on ChatGPT: A new way to navigate conversations

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OpenAI unveils Chat History Search on ChatGPT

OpenAI has introduced a much-anticipated chat history search feature for its ChatGPT web app, making it easier for users to locate and revisit past conversations. Since ChatGPT’s launch in November 2022, it has evolved with features like the 'memory' tool, which allows users to store relevant details discussed in previous chats. Now, with the new history search function, OpenAI aims to enhance user experience further by allowing quick access to prior discussions.

Chat History Search vs. ChatGPT Memory

The new search tool differs from ChatGPT's 'memory' feature. While 'memory' helps ChatGPT recall information over time, the search tool is tailored for users to find specific chats without needing to scroll endlessly. Whether users want to recall advice from a prior conversation or revisit unresolved queries, the search feature streamlines the retrieval process.

Rolling Out to users

OpenAI announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the search tool is being gradually rolled out. ChatGPT Plus and Teams users can expect it by the end of October 2024, while Enterprise and Edu users will get access in early November. Free-tier users will also receive the feature later in November.

Enhanced functionality across platforms

Available via a magnifying glass icon, the search tool lets users locate chats based on keywords, minimizing the need for repetitive questions and improving the utility of the app. As a growing number of ChatGPT users rely on AI-generated insights, this functionality underscores OpenAI's ongoing commitment to user-friendly tools and advanced AI capabilities.

This search feature represents a step forward in making AI interactions smoother, as users can now focus more on productivity and follow up on essential discussions quickly.

ALSO READ: Capture stunning photos on this Diwali with your smartphone: Tips and tricks

The celebration has already started and everyone is almost ready to be dressed in their best attire and look picture-ready. But getting clicked like always is boring so we bring to you some fun ways to take aesthetic photos this Diwali from your smartphone. Here are quick some tips:

ALSO READ: Free websites to download and share Diwali GIFs, images and stickers

This is Diwali week, and people are already looking for better and unique festive greetings, colourful images, and lively stickers to greet their friends and family. Here, we bring you a list of top websites that will help you download and share free Diwali-themed images, GIFs and stickers to add interesting festival wishes.