Capture stunning photos on this Diwali with your smartphone: Tips and tricks

The celebration has already started and everyone is almost ready to be dressed in their best attire and look picture-ready. But getting clicked like always is boring so we bring to you some fun ways to take aesthetic photos this Diwali from your smartphone. Here are quick some tips:

Use Night Mode for better low-light shots

As the pooja starts in the evening to many households, we need a good Night Mode on your smartphone to get perfectly captured photos in low light conditions. Using this feature will ideally make Diwali’s evening more clear and bright. The feature usually gets activated automatically in dim settings.

Portrait mode

Another interesting mode to take amazing pictures on this Diwali. This will help to make portraits pop, focusing on the subject. This mode will be used with depth effects to highlight your subject while softening the background, creating a professional-looking photo.

HDR mode

HDR (High Dynamic Range) Mode is another feature which is not used commonly, but once you start it, it makes the best quality photos. This Diwali, you must try capturing HDR images, for capturing great scenes with a lot of contrast, like diya lighting and colourful decorations. This mode helps to balance light and shadows, ensuring clarity in the image.

Burst Mode (for Action Shots)

Diwali celebrations often involve fast-paced activities, and Burst Mode can help you capture the perfect action shots. Whether it’s sparklers or laughter in motion, hold down the camera’s shutter button to activate Burst Mode, which captures a rapid sequence of images so you can select the best shot later.

Editing Tools

After taking your photos from your device, you could use some of the built-in editing tools which are already available on the Photos app. There, you could adjust the brightness, contrast and saturation to enhance the photos.

Several filters are already available on all smartphones these days, and for selfies, you can customise with editing and beautification tools- which could add warmth to your festive, making your Diwali shots even more vibrant.

Pro-Mode (for Pro level photos)

This is another mode available on your camera when you click on ‘More’.It helps to capture clearer, and real colour images.

