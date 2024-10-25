Jio's Diwali Dhamaka offer: Massive vouchers await with these two recharge plans

Follow us on Image Source : JIO Jio's Diwali Dhamaka

Reliance Jio has come up with its Diwali Dhamaka offer, which brings heavy-priced gift vouchers for its customers on selected recharge plans. With deals on travel, food delivery, and shopping, Jio’s festive offer is available through early November, following last year’s popular one-year JioAirFiber subscription giveaway.

Exclusive offer on 2 Jio recharge plans

Under this Diwali Dhamaka offer, users can avail themselves of gift vouchers by recharging with two Jio prepaid plans priced at Rs 899 and Rs 3,599. Here’s a quick breakdown:

Rs 899 Plan: This plan will last for 3 months and will offer 2GB of data per day, with an additional 20GB (extra), which makes it a total of 200GB over its validity window. Users enjoy unlimited voice calls, daily 100 SMS, free national roaming, and unlimited 5G access. Rs 3,599 Plan: This plan will be valid for a year, this plan further includes 100 SMS per day, 2.5GB daily data, along with unlimited voice calls, national roaming and 5G benefits.

Jio's festive voucher pack: What's included in it during Diwali offer?

The Diwali offer includes special vouchers worth up to Rs 3,350 for recharges done with either of the plans. The vouchers include:

Travel discount: Rs 3,000 Easy My Trip voucher for travel bookings. Shopping voucher: Rs 200 AJIO voucher (valid on orders above Rs 999). Food voucher: Rs 150 discount for online food delivery.

The offer is valid until November 5, 2024.

How to claim the offer?

To redeem these vouchers, the users could simply head to the MyJio app, where you need to navigate to the offer section and view their vouchers in ‘My Winnings’ after completing the recharge.

These exclusive vouchers will only appear in the MyJio app once the recharge is confirmed, adding extra value to Jio’s festive recharge plans.

