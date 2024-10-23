Samsung Galaxy Ring: A new, stylish and functional smart accessory

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung has finally unleashed its highly anticipated Galaxy Ring in India, which offers a stylish and functional smart accessory for tech-savvy consumers. The ring further boasts a sleek titanium design and comes in three three colour variants: Titanium Black, Titanium Silver and Titanium Gold.

Pricing

The new Samsung Galaxy Ring is priced at Rs 38,999 and has been positioned as a premium product. This price tag reflects the advanced features and high-quality materials used in its construction.

Advanced features and long battery life

The Galaxy Ring offers a range of features, which include sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, sports activity tracking and water resistance. The ring is further equipped with an IP68 rating, making it suitable for use in water up to 100 meters deep.

One of the standout features of the Galaxy Ring is its long battery life. The 18mAh battery can last up to 6 days on a single charge, ensuring uninterrupted use throughout the week.

AI-powered health tracking

The Galaxy Ring incorporates AI technology to provide accurate and insightful health data. It seamlessly integrates with the Samsung Health app to offer a comprehensive view of users' sleep patterns and overall well-being.

Convenient wireless charging

The Galaxy Ring supports wireless charging, making it easy to keep the battery topped up. Simply place the ring on a compatible charging pad for a quick and convenient recharge.

A stylish and functional smart accessory

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is more than just a fashion accessory. It offers a range of practical features and a sleek design, making it a desirable choice for those seeking a stylish and functional smart device.

