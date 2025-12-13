Delhi govt orders hybrid classes for students, work from home for offices amid severe air pollution crisis Delhi air pollution: Hospitals, fire services, prisons, public transport, electricity, water, sanitation, disaster management, forest and environment departments, and agencies engaged in air pollution control and enforcement are exempt from the current restrictions.

New Delhi:

In response to the worsening air quality in Delhi, the Directorate of Education on Saturday (December 13) has directed all schools to conduct classes for students up to Class IX and XI in a hybrid format- blending physical and online learning. This move follows the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoking Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), aimed at curbing further deterioration of air pollution in the national capital region.​

Unprecedented air quality levels

Saturday saw Delhi record its worst air quality of the year, with the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) hitting 431, surpassing the previous high of 428 on November 11. The Air Quality Early Warning System forecasts that AQI will remain in the 'severe' category on Sunday (December 14) as well. The directive applies to government, government-aided, and unaided private schools under the purview of the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD, and Delhi Cantonment Board, urging them to offer both in-person and remote classes until further notice.​

Work-from-home mandate for government and private offices

The government has also mandated that no more than 50 per cent of staff in government offices should be physically present, with the rest working from home. Administrative secretaries and department heads are required to attend office regularly but can call staff as needed to ensure essential and emergency public services continue uninterrupted. Similarly, private offices in Delhi must limit physical attendance to 50 per cent, with the remaining staff working remotely. Staggered working hours are encouraged, and strict compliance with work-from-home norms is required to minimize office-related vehicular movement.​

Exemptions for essential services

Hospitals, fire services, prisons, public transport, electricity, water, sanitation, disaster management, forest and environment departments, and other agencies involved in air pollution control and enforcement activities are exempt from these restrictions. These entities must continue functioning to maintain essential and emergency services in the city.​

Previous measures and escalating restrictions

Earlier, Stage-III restrictions under GRAP had already been enforced, including hybrid classes up to Class V and a ban on construction and demolition activities. The current Stage-IV actions represent a further escalation in response to the spike in pollution, driven by unfavourable meteorological conditions in Delhi-NCR.​ Delhi’s latest measures underscore the severity of the air pollution crisis, prioritising public health and safety by minimising exposure and ensuring continuity of essential services during this critical period.