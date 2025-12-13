Lionel Messi GOAT India tour: From chaos in Kolkata to Hyderabad's hospitality, here's how day 1 fared With day 1 of the ongoing Lionel Messi GOAT India tour coming to an end, let us have a look at what the first day of the tour had in store for the fans. From chaos in Kolkata to the brilliant event held in Hyderabad.

New Delhi:

Day 1 of the ongoing Lionel Messi GOAT India tour had everything for the fans. The 38-year-old Argentine forward kicked off with the star forward landing in Kolkata. He arrived in Kolkata at midnight and kicked off his tour the morning after.

Fans were filled to the brim at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata as Messi arrived at the venue. Where an event was supposed to last hours, Messi had to leave the premises early due to the chaos that ensued at the venue. Due to the politicians and VIPs hogging Messi, fans were unable to catch a glimpse of the forward.

This saw them cause chaos in the stadium. After Messi was escorted out of the stadium early, the fans began to throw bottles and chairs onto the ground to express their frustration. A moment of celebration turned into chaos, and the organiser, Subrata Dutt, was arrested by the officials as well.

Mamata Banerjee took to social media to apologise and even asked for an enquiry about the same as well. Furthermore, a refund of all the tickets to the fans was also promised by the organiser.

Hyderabad’s hospitality saved day 1 of the tour

After the chaos in Kolkata, many worried over Messi’s arrival in Hyderabad. However, the veteran arrived safely in Telangana, where he was greeted by the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy.

Afterwards, Messi, alongside Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal. The trio watched an exhibition match between two teams.

Messi then played football with Revanth Reddy, Suarez, and De Paul. He also passed the ball around with kids before signing autographs and doing a lap of honour around the ground. In the end, he addressed the crowd, expressing his delight over the love that he has received from the fans before he called time on day 1 of his GOAT tour.

