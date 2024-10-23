This BSNL plan will cost less than Rs 300 and will last for almost 2 months: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE This BSNL plan will cost less than Rs 300 and will last for almost 2 months

BSNL, a public sector telecom giant has become one of the most popular telecom service providers and has been making waves in the Indian telecom market with its latest offering. In a recent move to attract more customers, the telecom company has introduced a new recharge plan that offers 52 days of validity at an incredibly affordable price.

A budget-friendly option with a long validity

BSNL's Rs 298 recharge plan is a boon for users tired of frequent recharges of their numbers. This plan will be valid for 52 days, and offer a substantial saving on recharge costs. The plan further includes unlimited free calling to any network and 100 free SMS messages per day, which makes it a great choice for those who prioritize voice calls and SMS.

Generous data allowance

In addition to the calling and SMS benefits, the Rs 298 recharge plan will provide 52GB of data for the entire validity period (52 days).

This translates to 1GB of high-speed data per day, which is said to be sufficient for most users' daily needs.

Once the user exhausts their daily data limit, the users can still stay connected with their loved ones by using the 100 free SMS messages.

Ideal for light data users

The Rs 298 recharge plan is said to be attractive for users, particularly for those who do not have a high demand for data.

If you primarily use your mobile for voice calls and occasional internet browsing, this plan could be considered as an excellent plan with value for money. However, if you require more data, you could consider BSNL's Rs 249 plan, which provides 45 days of validity and 2GB of data per day.

A competitive edge

BSNL's latest offering is a clear indication of the company's commitment towards providing affordable and reliable telecom services.

By offering a long-validity plan at a competitive price, BSNL is said to be putting pressure on private telecom giants like Jio, Airtel and Vi, to match its value proposition. As more users could seek cost-effective options, BSNL's 52-day recharge plan could become a game-changer in the Indian telecom market.

