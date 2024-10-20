iPhone 17 Air to come with A19 SoC, major camera upgrades and more, leaks suggest

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE iPhone 17 Air

It was a month back when Apple Inc, the leading smartphone player launched the 16 series and the next flagship is already in the news. Expected to be called as the iPhone 17 Air, a series of leaks have surfaced on social media, giving a glimpse of the upcoming device’s features.

In the recent leaks which were leaked by analyst Jeff Pu, it is anticipated that the iPhone 17 Air will debut by next year, and will feature a sleek redesign and enhanced performance which could replace the current Plus models.

Design with a Titanium frame

As per the leaks, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to feature a refined design that prioritizes sleek aesthetics. Apple may introduce a new titanium frame with this variant, which will aim for a lighter and more durable device.

The most notable design shift could be a thinner profile, achieved by reducing the thickness of internal components. Additionally, reports suggest new colour options, with a focus on natural, earth-toned finishes, adding a fresh twist to Apple’s signature look.

Display with 120Hz refresh rate

The display on the iPhone 17 Air has already generated a lot of buzz among tech enthusiasts. As per the leaks, the upcoming 17 Air series will boast a 6.6-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which will deliver vibrant colours and deeper blacks.

A significant upgrade could come in the form of a 120Hz refresh rate, which will provide smoother visuals and a more responsive touch experience.

One of the most exciting possibilities is the introduction of under-display Face ID technology, which could offer a cleaner, notch-free front design.

Camera system with Periscope lens

The iPhone 17 Air’s camera system is set to be a major upgrade, according to recent reports. The device is rumoured to include a new 48-megapixel main sensor designed to enhance low-light performance and dynamic range. Additionally, a periscope lens is expected, providing advanced optical zoom capabilities that could compete with dedicated cameras—great news for photography enthusiasts seeking detailed shots from a distance.

The front-facing camera is also getting a boost, with a 24-megapixel sensor anticipated for improved selfies and video calls.

Processor: A19 chip

The leaks stated that the iPhone 17 Air will be powered by Apple’s new A19 chip, and will be built by using the same 3nm process as the A18. This chip is expected to bring significant performance improvements and better energy efficiency, enhancing the overall user experience.

With the A19 chip, the iPhone 17 Air could excel in multitasking, graphics performance, and demanding applications like gaming. The chip’s enhanced machine learning capabilities may also elevate areas like photography and augmented reality, setting a new benchmark for Apple’s devices.

