Metalic to Floral: 5 types of Potli bags you must add to your wardrobe

As soon as the wedding season arrives, everyone starts preparing. Along with traditional outfits, special attention is also given to accessories. Potli bag is such a stylish option in accessories, which not only completes your look but also makes it more beautiful. Especially designer potli bags have become a perfect choice for weddings and parties.
These bags have a wonderful combination of traditional touch and modern designs, which suit every outfit.
Five types of Potli bags one must add to their wardrobe
Hand-Embroidered Potli Bags: Hand-embroidered potli bags are quite popular during the wedding season. These are embroidered with golden zari, mirror work and pearls, which gives them a special and royal look.
Beaded Potli Bags: Potli bags decorated with beads and sequins are perfect for a glamorous and party look. These bags are lightweight and look great with your traditional and Indo-Western outfits.
Metallic Touch Potli Bags: Potli bags with metallic finish are quite in trend these days. Available in gold, silver and rose gold colours, these bags give you a modern and classy look.
Floral Potli Bags: The charm of floral prints and embroidered potli bags never ends. These bags are light and beautiful and are perfect for all types of wedding functions.
Customised Potli Bags: Nowadays people also like customised potli bags with their name, logo or special message. These not only look unique but also give you a personal touch.
Benefits of using Potli bags
- These bags are lightweight and easy to carry.
- In these, you can easily keep your important items like mobile, lipstick and money.
- Along with the traditional look, these also give you a stylish appeal.
- Their designs are so beautiful that they enhance your entire look.
How to style Potli bags
- Carry a golden or silver potli bag with a heavy lehenga and saree.
- Choose floral or beaded potli bags with light suits and Anarkali dresses.
- If you are into an Indo-Western look, then opt for metallic or customised potli bags.
Designer potli bags are not only a useful accessory but they also add a special touch to your traditional and modern look. Make these bags a part of your style this wedding season and look unique and attractive in every function.
