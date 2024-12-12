Want to steal spotlight at your friend's engagement? Style THESE gorgeous celeb-inspired gowns

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Style THESE gorgeous celeb-inspired gowns for your friend's engagement

Whether it is a relative's wedding or a best friend's wedding, we get very excited about both. As soon as we get this news, we first start deciding our look. We think about what kind of dress to wear, what kind of jewelry to wear, makeup, hairstyle, and footwear. Not only the wedding, we also have to think about pre-wedding functions, because before that we have to attend them.

If you are also going to attend the engagement function of a close friend before her wedding, then we have brought a collection of some royal gowns for you. By wearing them, you can get a perfect and graceful look. Satin, shimmery, netted, and flared gowns will be best for special occasions like engagements. With this, you can get the most attractive look at the party by pairing jewelry and hairstyles matching the theme of the gown.

Satin Barbie Look Gown

Janhvi Kapoor looks very glamorous in a purple satin fabric plain tube-style Barbie gown. An American diamond neckpiece with it will add more grace to your look. You can keep your hairstyle open with light curls. Also, high pencil heels will complete your look.

Red Netted Sequin Work Gown

Like Tamannaah Bhatia, sequin work netted gowns give a perfect style statement in engagement functions. With these, you can keep a high pony or messy bun look. If the gown is high neck, then you only have to carry matching red stone earrings with it. If it is a deep neck, then you can style any stone neckpiece with a pendant. In this gown, you will look the most unique in the engagement.

Satin Floral Print Gown

If you want to look glamorous in an engagement, you can recreate a satin fabric deep neck gown like Kiara Advani. Like the actress, you can also add charm to your look by carrying a pearl oxidized choker neckpiece. You can also pair a studded look with earrings. Your look will look perfect with a golden broad bracelet.

Crepe Fabric Gown

Aditi Rao's blue crepe fabric gown gives a stunning look. If you want a unique look for your friend's engagement, then you can style it. With this, a low bun look and a bold makeup touch will give you a glamorous look. Simple golden jewelry can be paired with this type of gown. By carrying black high heels with it, your look will look fresh.

