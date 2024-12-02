Kareena Kapoor's shimmer Sabyasachi saree is one to bookmark for wedding season | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kareena Kapoor exudes elegance in Sabyasachi's shimmer saree.

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to grab attention with her impeccable style. Her look for the awards event on Sunday night is proof of this. Kareena was seen in the best attire at the Filmfare OTT Awards 2024. Wearing a silver shimmer saree from the Sabyasachi Collection, Bebo undoubtedly exuded grace, elegance, and shine. Celebrity fashion stylist Tanya Ghavri styled her.

She enhanced her look with a sleek bun and soft glam makeup by makeup artist Pompy Hans. A small bindi on the forehead further enhanced her desi look. Before heading to the venue, Kareena shared a few pictures in which she can be seen giving alluring poses in a saree.

She captioned the post, "Are you ready to cheer for Jaane Jaan at the @filmfare OTT Awards tonight ?" Her look was enough to leave fans in awe. In no time, netizens showered her with praise in the comments section.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor's photos here:

Soon after Kareena posted a few stunning pictures of herself in a saree, her fans started commenting on her post. One wrote, "Kareena, you're fine. So DEMURE," while another wrote, "Hey darling, you look awesome, queen."

Kareena has been nominated for Best Actor for a Web Original Film for her role in 'Jaane Jaane'. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the film is set in Kalimpong and is an official adaptation of Keigo Higashino's best-selling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X'. In the film, Kareena shared screen space with Vijay Verma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film is available on Netflix.

Kareena has been quite successful as this year she came up with 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'. All three projects received a great response from the audience.

ALSO READ: Want to look glamorous at your friend's wedding? Seek ideas from Janhvi Kapoor-inspired ethnic outfits