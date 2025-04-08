Market Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open strong, IT stocks recover Market Opening Bell: Sun Pharma was the only stock that traded in the red during the opening trade. The scrip was down 0.28 per cent in the early trade.

Sensex, Nifty Today: The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, rebounded on Tuesday, April 08, 2025, amid strong global cues. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 875.83 points to open at 74,013.73, while Nifty was up 415.95 points, starting the trading session at 22,446.75. In the last trading session on Thursday, the Sensex closed at 73,137.90 and Nifty 50 at 22,161.60. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained around 2 per cent in the opening trade.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Titan, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Axis Bank and Infosys were among the biggest gainers in the opening trade, with Tata Steel gaining around 5.02 per cent. On the other hand, Sun Pharma was the only stock that traded in the red during the opening trade. The scrip was down 0.28 per cent in the early trade.

In early trade, 1,864 stocks in the Nifty pack were trading in the green, while 102 were trading in the red. 56 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Earlier, Gift Nifty, an early indicator for equity market indices, indicated a positive start for the Nifty 50 as it opened in the green at 22,599.50 against the previous close of 22,331.

Asian Markets Today

Meanwhile, Asian markets traded in the green today as Wall Street ended another tumultuous day lower. The S&P 500 sank 0.2 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349 points, or 0.9 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1 per cent.

At the time of writing the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1,666.68 points or 5.35 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was up by 12.96 points or 0.56 per cent. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 256.37 points, China's Shanghai Composite gained 28.19 points.

How did individual sectors perform?

Major Nifty sectoral indices traded in the green today, with the Nifty IT gaining 2.55 per cent. Similarly, Nifty Metal was up by 3.40 per cent. Also, Nifty Auto was up 2.12 per cent, and Nifty Realty was up by 3.18 per cent in the opening trade.