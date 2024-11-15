Want to look glamorous at your friend's wedding? Seek ideas from Janhvi Kapoor-inspired ethnic outfits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Seek ideas from Janhvi Kapoor-inspired ethnic outfits

Have you received the wedding cards of a friend or relative this month and are you thinking of attending the wedding function? Before going to a wedding function, girls often face a lot of confusion in deciding outfits. If you too are not able to choose an outfit for yourself, then you can take ideas from some glamorous looks of Janhvi Kapoor. Believe me, by copying such looks, everyone's eyes will be on you at the wedding.

Mermaid Look

To look glamorous at a friend or relative's wedding, you can take ideas from this mermaid look of Janhvi Kapoor. The actress carries a mermaid-cut long skirt with a golden-coloured deep-neck blouse. Janhvi Kapoor has completed her look with a golden-coloured clutch and heavy earrings. Overall, the shiny design of Janhvi's outfit is increasing its beauty manifold.

Saree Look

If you want, you can try the shimmery saree that looks like Janhvi Kapoor. The actress has carried a purple-colored saree with a designer blouse very well. Janhvi has completed her look with earrings, a ring, and a decent necklace. The actress's subtle makeup and open hair are adding to the beauty of her look. This look can be copied to attend a friend's wedding.

Lehenga-Choli Look

If you don't want to wear a saree, you can also carry the lehenga-choli look. Janhvi Kapoor looks extremely beautiful in a deep neck choli and lehenga with intricate work. The actress carries a heavy jewellery look. Janhvi completed her look with a matching dupatta, maangtika, earrings, choker necklace, bangles and rings. If you want, you can also make a bun hairstyle with this look.

