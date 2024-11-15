Friday, November 15, 2024
     
Sonam Kapoor's tie-dye gown paired with structured jacket will give you winter fashion goal

Sonam Kapoor's tie-dye gown and structured jacket are the perfect fashion inspiration for the winter season. It is a new twist on the tie-dye trend, and you'll be able to fit it into your wardrobe perfectly with style.

Written By: Kristina Das @https://twitter.com/KristinaDas2 New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2024 14:27 IST
Sonam Kapoor's attire gives winter fashion goal
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Sonam Kapoor's latest attire gives winter fashion goals.

Sonam never fails to impress us with her choices - be it on a red carpet or for a casual outing. She is the true fashionista of Bollywood. The buzz in the fashion world now had to be her stunning tie-dye gown paired with a structured jacket she wore for a launch event. It left everyone speechless; it's a massive inspiration for next winter's fashion.

Tie-dye has been the trend this year, successfully running its way from the runways to real life. And for Sonam Kapoor, it didn't take much to get this trend into her winter wardrobe as she paired a tie-dye gown with a structured jacket.

Let's see what makes this combination your new winter fashion must-have.

Sonam's tie-dye gown is stunningly the perfect blend of both warm and cool colours for the winter season. The flowing silhouette of the gown adds a lot of grace to the outfit, making it perfect for any formal gathering.

What makes this outfit over-the-top is the sleek two-piece, structured jacket Sonam has teamed up with her tie-dye gown. The jacket adds a great-edged look to the overall look while creating an appropriate winter fashion statement. 

According to News18 reports, her gown and jacket were from Bloni’s 2025 collection Passages, which was presented at Paris Fashion Week in September 2024. To complete her look, Sonam paired her look with white Converse. 

Winter is all about layering, and Sonam has nailed it with this tie-dye gown and structured jacket combination. Apart from warmth, the jacket also creates an interesting layer over the flowy gown. What would you call this look? Perfect for any winter event, from dinner parties to nights out with friends.

