Assam stays peaceful amid isolated protests against Waqf Amendment Act: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma praised Assam Police as the state remained calm amid limited protests against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025. With Bohag Bihu celebrations underway, Sarma highlighted unity across communities and effective law enforcement.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the state remained largely peaceful despite scattered protests against the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Taking to social media, Sarma commended the Assam Police for maintaining law and order and expressed gratitude for the public’s collective spirit as the state prepares to celebrate Bohag Bihu. "Despite having nearly 40% Muslim population, Assam has remained peaceful today except for isolated protests in three places involving not more than 150 participants each against the Waqf Amendment Act," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Sarma credited the peaceful atmosphere to the police’s proactive planning and efficient groundwork. “My compliments to Assam Police for their extensive groundwork that helped maintain calm and order. People across Assam—irrespective of caste, creed, community, or religion—are united in spirit and eagerly preparing to welcome our beloved Bohag Bihu with joy and harmony,” he added.

Bohag Bihu celebrations in full swing

Rongali Bihu, or Bohag Bihu, which marks the Assamese New Year, has brought a festive spirit to Guwahati and other parts of the state. Celebrated annually in the second week of April, the festival is one of Assam’s most important cultural events.

Protests and passage of the Waqf Amendment Act

The remarks come a day after protests erupted in several parts of the country, where members of the Muslim community opposed the Waqf (Amendment) Act. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the legislation on April 5, following its passage in both Houses of Parliament during the Budget Session.

The Rajya Sabha cleared the bill on April 4, with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha passed it with 288 members supporting it and 232 voting against.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 aims to streamline the management of waqf properties, enhance administrative efficiency in surveys and registration, and empower stakeholders for better governance of waqf assets.

