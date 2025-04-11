Protest over Waqf Bill turns violent in Bengal's Murshidabad, police vehicles set on fire A large number of agitators gathered after the Friday prayers and started protesting against the Waqf Act in Murshidabad. The protests later turned violent when they pelted stones at a police van, which was passing nearby carrying the prisoners.

The ongoing protests over Waqf (Amendment) Bill turned violent in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Diamond Harbor on Friday as the agitators hurled stones at the police and set police vehicles on fire.

It should be noted that the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025, that was cleared by the Parliament last week and President Murmu, came into effect on Tuesday. However, agitators from Muslim community continued to stage protests against the legislation, saying that it takes away personal rights of Muslims.

The protestors also blocked the National Highway 12 and pelted stones at police vehicles and set the vehicles on fire. The agitators threw stones at a train stationed at the Nimtita station and they also vandalised the station property.

Because of the protests and violence, at least two trains have been cancelled, and another five have been diverted.

Earlier in the day, some students of Kolkata's Aliah University also staged protest march against the contentious Waqf Act, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court by several opposition parties.

Train services affected

At least two trains were cancelled and five were diverted due to the violent protests in Murshidabad. Many express trains— 15644 Kamakhya–Puri Express at Dhulianganga, 53434 Barharwa–Azimganj Passenger at Ballalpur, 53022 Sahibganj–Azimganj Passenger at Barharwa, 13432 DN Nabadwip Dham Express at Malda Town, 53027 Azimganj–Malda Town Passenger at Jangipur Road— were affected.

Prohibitory orders imposed in Murshidabad

To keep the situation under control, prohibitory orders have been imposed in and around Raghunathganj and Suti police station areas. Along with this, BSF forces have also been deployed to the situation under control.