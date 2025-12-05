India announces Air Force exercise near Pakistan's coastal airspace in Arabian Sea on these dates The exercise area is situated roughly 70 nautical miles from Pakistan-controlled airspace, positioning it near a sensitive border area. This close proximity highlights the strategic importance of the drill and mirrors the complex security relationship between the two neighboring nations.

New Delhi:

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued an official notification regarding a military exercise scheduled to take place over the Arabian Sea, approximately 200 nautical miles from Karachi, Pakistan. The exercise is planned for December 10 (Wednesday) and December 11 (Thursday).

Location and proximity to Pakistan airspace

The designated exercise zone lies about 70 nautical miles from Pakistan-controlled airspace, placing it close to a sensitive border region. This proximity underscores the strategic nature of the military drill, reflecting ongoing security dynamics between the two neighboring countries.

Exercise details and objectives

The exercise aims to enhance operational readiness and demonstrate aerial capabilities over the Arabian Sea, a critical maritime region for both defense and trade routes. It will involve tactical drills simulating various combat and reconnaissance scenarios, reinforcing India’s defense posture along its western maritime frontier.

Regional security implications

Conducting such an exercise near Pakistan’s coastal airspace is likely to heighten regional vigilance and could influence diplomatic and military interactions. Both nations maintain a delicate security balance, making any military maneuvers near shared borders closely monitored by respective defense establishments. The exercise notification serves as a reminder of the importance of readiness and strategic presence in contested or sensitive maritime zones.