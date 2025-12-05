Several vehicles, including school bus, trapped as Kollam highway retaining wall collapses in Kerala | WATCH A retaining wall of the under-construction National Highway collapsed near Kottiyam-Mailakkad in Kollam, crashing onto the service road and trapping several vehicles including a school bus. Video from the site shows the extent of the damage.

Kollam:

A major scare occurred in Kerala's Kollam after the retaining wall of the under-construction National Highway suddenly collapsed near the Kottiyam-Mailakkad stretch. The debris came crashing down onto the service road, creating a chaotic scene for motorists. Several vehicles, including a school bus, were caught in the incident before they could escape the falling mass.

Visuals show vehicles stuck

A video circulating online shows the dramatic moment when the wall gave way. The footage also captures multiple vehicles stuck on the service road, bringing traffic to a halt and raising concerns about construction safety along the Kadampattukonam-Kollam corridor.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Authorities begin clearance work

As per details, officials are on-site assessing the extent of the damage. Clearing operations have already begun, and authorities are monitoring the situation to restore traffic movement at the earliest. An investigation is expected to determine the cause of the sudden collapse.