Delhi: 1 dead, 2 injured after wall collapses in Madhu Vihar due to strong dust storm

A strong dust storm hit the National capital today, and as a repercussion, one person died as a wall collapsed due to gusty winds. As per an official, one person was killed and two others sustained injuries after a wall of an under-construction building collapsed near Delhi's Madhu Vihar police station. Vineet Kumar, ADCP 1 East Delhi, informed that injured persons were taken to the hospital.

As per the official information, the wall of a six-floor building that was under construction collapsed due to a dust storm.

Vineet Kumar, ADCP 1 East Delhi shared more information on the matter and said, "Around 7 pm, we received a PCR call...when we reached the spot, we got to know that construction of a 6-floor building was going on and a wall of the building has collapsed. One person died and two sustained injuries...the injured have been taken to hospital...the wall collapsed during the dust storm."

After the dust storm and moderate rainfall in the city, a sharp temperature drop was experienced at weather stations. At Palam, the temperature dropped by 10 degrees Celsius and at the Safdarjung weather station, the mercury dipped by 7 degrees Celsius due to the dust storm, the weather office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert and recommended that people to stay indoors, secure windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel, among other things.

The dust storm and isolated rain during the evening led to localised disruptions in power supply in some parts of North Delhi, primarily due to branches of trees and other objects falling on electrical lines, said a spokesperson of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL).

