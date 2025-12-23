When did Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma last play in Vijay Hazare Trophy? Vijay Hazare Trophy is all set to get underway on December 24 and all eyes are on the tournament more than ever as almost all cricketers in the Indian team, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will feature. But when did the star duo last play in the domestic 50-over competition?

New Delhi:

The upcoming edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is expected to generate significant interest among fans, with star Indian players, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, set to feature in the tournament. Not only the superstar duo, but the BCCI has also asked all the players in the national team to feature in the tournament if they are fit. However, Rohit and Kohli haven't played in the domestic 50-over competition for quite some time now.

Kohli's last appearance for Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy was in the 2009-10 season, when he was also the team captain. He scored 229 runs in five matches at an average of 45.8 and a strike rate of 102.23. His last match was against Services on February 18, 2010, when he scored 16 runs off just eight balls as Delhi amassed 311 runs in their 50 overs.

Services were bundled out for just 198 runs in response as Delhi won the clash comfortably by 113 runs. However, they couldn't make it to the next round with Haryana and Punjab toppling Delhi from the North Zone points table.

Rohit Sharma last played Vijay Hazare Trophy in October 2018

Rohit Sharma's last Vijay Hazare Trophy appearance came in October 2018 in the quarter-final and semi-final for Mumbai. He scored an unbeaten 33 against Bihar in the 70-run chase before getting out for just 17 runs in the semi-final against Hyderabad. Mumbai also went on to lift the trophy that season, but Rohit missed the final owing to national duties.

Meanwhile, Rohit is reportedly set to play the first two matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Mumbai this season on December 24 and 26 against Sikkim and Uttarakhand. He has also reached Jaipur and will train at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium today in afternoon. However, it is still unclear when Virat Kohli will be featuring for Delhi. But the master of One-Day cricket is in India and is training with the Delhi squad as well.

Also Read