British Airways' London-Hyderabad flight receives bomb threat; lands safely at Rajiv Gandhi Airport

Hyderabad:

British Airways’ London-Hyderabad flight received a bomb threat, which prompted the authorities to initiate standard safety protocols after the aircraft landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, PTI reported citing airport sources.

Hyderabad Airport’s customer support team received an email on Monday threatening a bomb attack on British Airways flight BA 277, which was en route to Hyderabad from London’s Heathrow Airport.

"The flight landed safely, and a standard safety protocol was initiated. The flight has already departed for Heathrow," PTI quoted the sources as saying.

Routine safety measures involve securing the aircraft, conducting thorough checks of passengers and luggage, placing fire crews on standby and deploying sniffer dogs, among other precautions.

Bomb threat on board IndiGo's Sharjah-Hyderabad flight

Earlier this month Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad received a bomb threat email concerning an incoming Indigo flight from Sharjah. Standard safety protocols were activated soon after the flight landed safely.

"On December 4, 2025, a Bomb threat email was received on Hyderabad airport customer support id at 2 PM for the Sharjah-Hyderabad flight 6E 1422. The Flight landed safely at Hyderabad at 3.15 PM. Standard safety protocols were initiated," PTI quoted the sources as saying.

IndiGo Madinah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat

An IndiGo aircraft travelling from Madinah in Saudi Arabia to Hyderabad was diverted to Ahmedabad on December 4 after authorities received a bomb threat, according to a police official.

The plane landed safely at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at approximately 12:30 pm. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 4) Atul Bansal said that all passengers and crew members were evacuated so that security teams could carry out a detailed inspection of the aircraft.

“When the flight was on its way to Hyderabad from Madinah, someone sent an email to IndiGo claiming that a bomb had been planted on the aircraft. Since Ahmedabad was the closest airport, the pilot decided to land here as a precautionary measure,” Bansal said.