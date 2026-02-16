'Samajwadi Party insulted a woman Governor...': Yogi Adityanath lashes out at Opposition

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticised the Samajwadi Party on Monday for creating uproar during Governor Anandiben Patel's address on the first day of the state's Budget Session. Addressing the Legislative Council, the Chief Minister said the behaviour of the main Opposition party was an insult not only to the constitutional head of the state but also to the dignity of women. CM Yogi said the Governor's address is a document that outlines the achievements and future roadmap of the government. He added that the conduct of the main Opposition party during this constitutional process was deeply objectionable.

'SP's behaviour weakens democracy'

"The Governor is the constitutional head of the state... The behaviour of the main Opposition towards such an important constitutional position weakens democracy... It falls within the category of disrespect. Considering the nature of this opposition, it is foolish to expect them to respect the constitutional head," the CM said.

CM Yogi attacks SP over law and order record

Taking a dig at the previous government, CM Yogi said, "The former government turned Uttar Pradesh into a hub of crime. Before 2017, gangsters and mafias were running a parallel government in the state. There was a rule of one district one mafia. The image of the state had become synonymous with instability and chaos. Our government established the rule of law. There is no curfew and no riots in Uttar Pradesh today. Everything is fine in UP. The soul of India lies in UP. Now there are no riots here." He further warned that glorification of aggressors and support for anti-national elements would not be tolerated under his government.

Yogi accuses SP of opposing cultural and religious traditions

CM Yogi also targeted the Samajwadi Party for allegedly disrespecting national heroes and religious traditions. He said, "It is our duty to respect national icons. The SP supported the 'Gaji ka Mela'. They imposed restrictions on Kanwar Yatra. They opposed the Ram Temple and Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. They ordered firing on Ram devotees. The opposition once told courts that Ram and Krishna were myths. SP insulted Vande Mataram. Why do they have a problem with the national song? Insulting the national song is an insult to the Constitution."

