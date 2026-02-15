'Delhi feels like a gas chamber,' says Yogi Adityanath; hails Uttar Pradesh's good environment

Gorakhpur:

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday compared the air quality of the national capital to a "gas chamber," asserting that people in Uttar Pradesh are enjoying a clean environment and are not being suffocated despite rapid development. Speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi said environmental pollution has emerged as one of the biggest challenges facing the world today, and stressed that Uttar Pradesh has focused on balancing development with environmental protection.

While speaking at an event in Gorakhpur, Adityanath stated that one of the biggest global challenges today is environmental degradation. "The environment here is quite good; there is no pollution. Without pollution, there are fewer diseases. Whenever pollution exists, it harms the lungs. If our supply of oxygen is compromised, the entire body suffers," he explained.

Adityanath was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the renovated Block Development Officer's office in Jungle Kauria, Gorakhpur, the UP government said.

'Delhi feels like being in gas chamber': CM Yogi

He shifted his focus to Delhi's air quality, saying, "You see the condition in Delhi? It feels like a gas chamber.

The situation is dire; breathing is difficult, and there's a burning sensation in the eyes. Doctors advise those suffering from asthma, as well as the elderly and children, to stay indoors. What kind of life is this?"

He cautioned that any disruption to the environment could lead to similar circumstances. "We are fortunate here; we have development without a suffocating environment," Adityanath added.

Delhi AQI today

Delhi's Air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category at 9 am, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 210, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

