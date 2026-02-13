Yogi Adityanath's transformative vision: From Uttar Pradesh's dark past to India's economic powerhouse

Lucknow:

On Day 5 of the Budget Session for FY 2026–27 in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed profound thanks to the members for the opportunity to respond to the discussion on the Governor's Address. He highlighted the participation of 92 members- 60 from the treasury benches and 32 from the opposition, including the Leader of the Opposition (LoP)- noting how such meaningful debates and dialogues form the greatest strength of democracy. Yogi praised all participants for their interest in constructive dialogue, acknowledging that while opposition dissent is natural, everyone, especially party leaders, upheld the House's dignity. He described the Governor's Address as a key document outlining the government's achievements and future plans, setting a tone of appreciation and unity in the legislative forum.

Exposing the pre-2017 shadows

Yogi Adityanath sharply contrasted the state's pre-2017 reality, attributing its poor perception not to sudden decline but to the Samajwadi Party's (SP) specific behaviors that instilled fear among daughters and forced businessmen to shut down operations. Invoking the poet Ghalib's famous couplet—"Umar bhar main yahi bhool karta raha, dhool chehre pe thi aur main aaina saaf karta raha" (All my life I kept making this mistake, wiping the mirror clean while dust covered my face)—he metaphorically critiqued past regimes for ignoring deep-rooted problems like policy indifference, administrative laxity, and an anti-development mindset. This atmosphere, he argued, had stifled progress, but Uttar Pradesh has risen above it through nine years of discipline, strong leadership, and a clear governance vision, forging a new definition of development.

Economic survey: A bold milestone

In a historic first, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly presented the state's Economic Survey, which Yogi described as a resounding declaration—"Dank ki chot par" (with the beating of drums)—of the government's accomplishments. This survey symbolizes an innovative journey from ideology to system-building and ultimately to development, transparently showcasing tangible results and marking a shift from opacity to accountability in state governance.

From 'Bimaru' to India's breakthrough engine

Today, Uttar Pradesh stands among India's top three economies, shedding its long-standing "Bimaru" (sickly) label to become a "breakthrough" in the national economy and the forward engine driving the country's growth. No longer dismissed as backward, the state has emerged as a symbol of "Triple T"—Technology, Trust, and Transformation—where these three streams converge like the Triveni Sangam, propelling holistic progress.

Lifting millions from multidimensional poverty

Echoing key points from the Governor's Address, Yogi emphasised the government's sustained efforts over the past eight years, powered by the "double-engine" synergy of state and central leadership under the BJP. These initiatives have successfully lifted over 6 crore people above the multidimensional poverty line, representing a monumental achievement in inclusive development and social upliftment.

In conclusion, the Chief Minister reiterated his gratitude to the Speaker and the honorable House for granting him this platform, thanking all 92 participants once again for their contributions to this vital discussion.