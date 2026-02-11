UP Budget 2026: What did each district in Uttar Pradesh receive? Check complete details here The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a record Budget of Rs 9.12 lakh crore for the financial year 2026 to 27, the largest in the state’s history, with a focus on employment, infrastructure development, and healthcare.

Lucknow:

The Yogi Adityanath government on Wednesday presented the Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026, a crucial financial exercise ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled next year. The government tabled a Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget, laying strong emphasis on artificial intelligence, healthcare, employment generation, and infrastructure development.

Presenting the budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said Uttar Pradesh's per capita income is estimated at Rs 1.20 lakh. He also highlighted that Uttar Pradesh has now emerged as the number one landlocked state in terms of overall development indicators.

During his budget speech, Khanna revealed that the state has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 50 lakh crore, which are expected to generate employment opportunities for around 10 lakh youth. He further noted that Uttar Pradesh has been placed in the leader category in national startup rankings, underlining the state’s growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

UP Budget 2026: District-wise key announcements at a glance

Here is a detailed breakdown of what different districts received:

Lucknow

Milk production companies to be set up in Lucknow and Prayagraj; similar companies are already operational in Gorakhpur, Bareilly, and Rae Bareli.

Rs 315 crore allocated for setting up a cancer hospital in the state capital.

Rs 50 crore earmarked from the corpus fund for management, operations, and security of the National Inspiration Site.

Rs 800 crore allocated for the Lucknow Development Area and other development authorities.

Announcement of a night safari park in the Kukrail forest area, with a budget provision of Rs 207 crore.

Meerut, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Ayodhya

A combined Rs 750 crore provision for new development projects under the Meerut, Mathura-Vrindavan, and Kanpur development authorities.

Funds have also been announced for tourism infrastructure in Mathura.

Rs 23 crore allocated for establishing a new dairy plant with a production capacity of 1 lakh litres per day.

Rs 100 crore allocated for the development of Ayodhya.

Rs 150 crore sanctioned through the Shri Ayodhya Ji Teerth Vikas Parishad for strengthening tourism infrastructure in Ayodhya.

Mirzapur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Noida

Development of the triangular area, circumambulation path, and public amenities at Maa Vidyavasini Temple, Maa Ashtabhuja Temple, and Maa Kali Khoh Temple in Mirzapur district with a provision of Rs 200 crore.

An additional Rs 100 crore has been allocated for enhancing tourist facilities at Vindhyavasini Devi Dham.

Rs 100 crore allocated to improve tourism facilities in Varanasi.

Approval for the construction of an international cricket stadium in Gorakhpur on EPC mode.

A fund of 7.5 crore has been allocated for the modernisation of the blanket production centre in Khajni, Gorakhpur.

Rs 750 crore allocated for the Jewar International Airport.

Universities announced in UP Budget 2026

The budget also focuses on expanding higher education with new universities across districts:

Maa Vidyavasini University will be established in the Vidyachal Mandal of Mirzapur, with an allocation of Rs 50 crore.

Guru Jambheshwar University will be set up in Moradabad, for which Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned.

Maa Pateshwari University will be established in Balrampur under the Devipatan division, with a budgetary provision of Rs 50 crore.

Swami Shukdevanand University will come up in Shahjahanpur district, and Rs 21 crore has been allocated for the project.

Kashi Naresh University will be established in Bhadohi district, with an allocation of Rs 21 crore.

Also Read: UP Budget: Yogi government proposes Rs 34,000 crore for infra projects involving roads and bridges

Also Read: Babri Masjid won't be rebuilt till eternity, says Yogi Adityanath in Barabanki