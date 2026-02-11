UP Budget: Yogi government proposes Rs 34,000 crore for infra projects involving roads and bridges in state Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said capital investment and infrastructure are key to economic growth, and stressed the importance of creating jobs and building skills among the state’s youth.

Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a record Budget of Rs 9.12 lakh crore for the financial year 2026 to 27, the largest in the state’s history, with a focus on employment, infrastructure development and healthcare. The Budget was tabled by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the state Assembly and is being viewed as the last full Budget ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled early next year.

Khanna said the total outlay of Rs 9,12,696.35 crore is around 12.2 per cent higher than the previous financial year, making it the “biggest Budget ever” presented in the state. He added that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been working for the development of every section and every region of Uttar Pradesh.

Infrastructure projects announced in UP Budget

Khanna on Wednesday announced a series of infrastructure measures aimed at strengthening and expanding the road network across the state. A total allocation of Rs 34,468 crore has been proposed for the construction, widening and maintenance of roads and bridges.

For the development of a North-South corridor in the state, Rs 400 crore has been earmarked for the widening, strengthening and construction of routes.

The government has proposed Rs 4,808 crore for bridges across the state and Rs 1,700 crore for the construction of rail overbridges and underpasses.

An allocation of Rs 3,700 crore has been proposed for the widening and strengthening of state highways, major district roads and other district roads.

Under the State Road Fund, Rs 3,000 crore has been allocated for road maintenance and another Rs 3,000 crore for the construction, widening and strengthening of roads.

To ease urban traffic movement, Rs 1,500 crore has been proposed for the construction of bypasses, ring roads and flyovers at major intersections in cities.

Additionally, Rs 1,000 crore has been earmarked for the widening, strengthening and construction of roads connected to industrial and logistic parks.

During his speech, Khanna stressed that capital investment and infrastructure development are crucial to strengthening the economy. He added that generating employment opportunities for the state’s youth and equipping them with the necessary skills is equally important.

Also read: Fiscal deficit capped at 3% in Up Budget, check 10 key highlights