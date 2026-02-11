UP Budget 2026-27: Fiscal deficit capped at 3%, check 10 key highlights Skill development and job placement centres will be established in various districts under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode. Separate centres will be set up for women to increase their participation in the workforce.

Lucknow:

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday presented the Budget 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly, highlighting what he described as "all-round development" achieved during the previous and current tenures of the Yogi Adityanath government. Stressing that the state government is always fully committed to fiscal management and debt control, Khanna said the capital expenditure in this Budget is 19.5 per cent.

1. Budget size: The total outlay is Rs 9,12,696.35 crore, marking a 12.2 per cent increase over the previous year.

2. Fiscal Deficit at 3 per cent: The fiscal deficit has been capped at 3 per cent, in line with the 16th Central Finance Commission recommendations, applicable until 2030-31.

3. Capital Expenditure 19.5 per cent of Budget: A significant portion is allocated to capital investment and infrastructure development to strengthen long-term economic growth.

4. Education receives a 12.4 per cent allocation: the sector receives significant focus, with 12.4 per cent of the total budget allocated to it.

5. Health allocation at 6 per cent: Around 6 per cent of the total budget is allocated to healthcare.

6. Agriculture and Allied Services: Agriculture received 9 per cent of the total outlay, aiming to boost farmer income and rural growth.

7. Agri-Export Hub: An agri-export hub will be set up under the UP-AGREES project to enhance agricultural exports.

8. Skill Development & Employment Mission: Large-scale skill enhancement programs will be launched, including:

Expansion of training centres

New centres across districts

Separate centres for women

PPP-based skill and job placement centres

9. Ease of Doing Business & Digital Entrepreneurship

Simplification of licensing and registration under the "Jan Vishwas" principle

Launch of a Digital Entrepreneurship Scheme to promote tech-driven enterprises

10. Infrastructure & Development Push (with Centre’s support)