A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Episode 5: Know the exact release time in India

The world of Westeros is slowly building toward another turning point as Episode 5 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms nears its release. There is a quiet tension around this one. With just two episodes left in the six-part season, the story is beginning to tighten around Ser Duncan the Tall and the choices in front of him. The new episode is set to arrive in India tomorrow. Read on for the exact release time.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5: Release time, where and where to watch

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 5 will premiere in India on February 16, 2026, at 8.30 am IST. The release is timed alongside its US broadcast, so viewers in India will be watching it at the same moment as the global audience. The episode will be available to stream on JioHotstar.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: When is the finale episode?

The season finale of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is lined up for February 22.

The series goes back in time, long before Game of Thrones, drawing from George RR Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg. It is set nearly a century earlier, in a period when the Targaryens still sit on the Iron Throne, though their dragons are no longer part of the world. Episodes have been releasing weekly on HBO and streaming on HBO Max and JioHotstar.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: What happened in Episode 4?

Episode 4 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms left things hanging in a way that is hard to ignore. Ser Duncan the Tall, played by Peter Claffey, is preparing to face Prince Aerion Targaryen, played by Finn Bennett, in a Trial of Seven. It is an old and unforgiving ritual where the accused stands with six allies against the accuser and his chosen six, leaving the outcome to the judgment of the Seven Gods. Dunk lands in this position after striking Aerion for hurting Tanselle, a puppeteer he has come to care for.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Cast and what to expect from Episode 5

Peter Claffey leads the series as Ser Duncan 'Dunk' the Tall, with Dexter Sol Ansell playing Egg. Finn Bennett steps in as Prince Aerion Targaryen, while Bertie Carvel appears as Baelor Targaryen. The cast also includes Daniel Ings and Sam Spruell, among others.

As Episode 5 arrives, the focus stays clear. The story is narrowing in, and the stakes are rising. It is left to see what turn the show takes on Monday.

