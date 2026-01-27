A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Game of Thrones connection explained Set 90 years before Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms explores Targaryen rule, familiar houses, and the choices that shaped Westeros.

New Delhi:

The second episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms was released on Monday. With this, the discussion on the legacy of Game of Thrones has once again intensified online.

For the unversed, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is related to Game of Thrones as it is an expansion on the same world, history, and legacy, but in a much earlier time period. Here is how the two are connected, explained in simple terms.

1. Set in the same Westeros, but 90 years earlier

The series takes place in Westeros, but 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The Iron Throne is still there, and the Seven Kingdoms are ruled by the Targaryens.

2. The Targaryens are still ruling — and thriving

Unlike Game of Thrones, where the Targaryens are almost extinct, this series takes place when they are at the height of their power, establishing the very foundations that will eventually lead to their downfall.

3. Familiar houses, earlier generations

Houses such as Stark, Lannister, Baratheon, and Tarly are all present, but in earlier forms. Their codes, their rivalries, and their reputations are all established here.

4. Ser Duncan the Tall, Egg, and the royal bloodline twist

The series centers around Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg, who is actually Aegon Targaryen. Egg would later become King Aegon V, the grandfather of the Mad King Aerys II, making him Daenerys Targaryen’s great-grandfather.

5. No dragons, but the lore runs deep

Dragons are all but gone in this period of time, which is why they are not present, but the politics, codes of honour, and struggles for power are all very familiar.

Where to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in India

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is streaming on Jio Hotstar. The show has 6 episodes in total, and the third episode will be released in India on February 2 at 8:30 AM. The makers are following a weekly release format, and new episodes are released every Monday in India.

