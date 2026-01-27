Row over new UGC rules: Govt consults legal experts as student protests intensify; key details so far Students from upper caste communities called for a protest outside the University Grants Commission headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, saying that the new regulations issued by the commission could lead to chaos on campuses.

New Delhi:

A massive political row erupted in the country over the University Grants Commission's revised rules aimed at addressing caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions. Students are holding nationwide protests as the new guidelines have triggered criticism among upper-caste groups. The people who oppose the UGC Act state that action must be taken against discrimination of any kind, irrespective of the caste of the victim or accused. Moreover, they demand that upper-caste students should also be protected from derogatory remarks such as being called "sudama quota" or "bheekari".

Govt seeks advice from legal experts

Amid growing discontent over UGC revised rules, sources said the Central government consulted Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on the new UGC regulations. The government sought crucial advice from both legal experts on various aspects of the new rules.

Kumar Vishwas opposes revised UGC rules

Noted poet Kumar Vishwas has come out openly against the UGC. Taking to X, he posted a poem by the late Ramesh Ranjan while condemning the new regulations. "Chahe til lo ya taad lo raja, raai lo ya pahad lo raja, main abhaga 'savarn' hoon mera, rounya rounya ukhad lo raja," Kumar wrote. He also used the hashtag #UGC_RollBack, signalling his support for the ongoing agitation.

AISA welcomes UGC guidelines

The left-wing student organisation AISA issued a statement on the UGC guidelines. The left-wing organisations are welcoming the UGC guidelines and calling it a major victory for them.

Plea filed in Supreme Court against UGC regulation

A plea was filed in the Supreme Court challenging a recently notified University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation, alleging that it has adopted a non-inclusionary definition of caste-based discrimination and excludes certain categories from institutional protection.

The plea submitted that regulation 3(c) of the recently notified UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 is "non-inclusionary" and fails to protect students and faculty who do not belong to reserved categories.

The plea, filed by Vineet Jindal, assailed the regulation on the grounds that caste-based discrimination is defined strictly as discrimination against members of the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

Students call for protest, say new UGC rules could lead to chaos on campuses

Students from upper caste communities called for a protest outside the University Grants Commission headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday, saying that the new regulations issued by the commission could lead to chaos on campuses.

Those behind the protest call have appealed for unity from the student community, urging them to say "No to UGC discrimination" and requesting them to gather in large numbers to register their opposition.

New UGC Guidelines spark widespread criticism

The new rules notified by the UGC on January 13 -- the Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions Regulations, 2026 -- have sparked widespread criticism from general category students who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them.

Under the new regulations, introduced to stop caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, the UGC has asked institutions to set up special committees, helplines and monitoring teams to handle complaints, especially from SC, ST and OBC students.

President's rule should be imposed: Alankar Agnihotri

Suspended Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri levelled serious allegations of harassment and caste-based abuse against the district administration during a protest outside the District Collectorate office.

Agnihotri questioned the conduct of senior officials and alleged personal targeting. "I want to ask the District Magistrate who called him last night and who is abusing me for being a Pandit, and which ideology that person belongs to," he said.

Claiming the constitutional processes had broken down, he added, "President's rule should be imposed to restore the constitutional system. The general category has turned against the government."

Kisan Morcha VP resigns over new UGC policies

Shyam Sundar Tripathi, Vice President of the BJP Kisan Morcha from the Salon constituency in Rae Bareli, resigned from his post, citing dissatisfaction over new UGC policies. Tripathi announced his resignation in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Due to the black law like the reservation bill brought against the children of the upper caste, I am resigning from my post. This law is extremely dangerous for society and also divisive. I am completely dissatisfied with the bill. There is great resentment. I do not support this reservation bill. Supporting such an unethical bill is completely against my self-respect and ideology," read the letter written in hindi.

Also Read:

UGC Higher Education Regulations row: What's the controversy and why is there an uproar on UGC regulations?