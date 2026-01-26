A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3: Release date, time in India and what to expect A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 is set to release soon. Here’s the India release time, streaming platform, Episode 2 recap and what the next chapter may explore.

New Delhi:

Set nearly a century before the events of Game of Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes a quieter route through Westeros. There are no dragons overhead and no kingdoms at war in this one. Just a hedge knight trying to survive on honour, and a boy following him with more questions than answers.

Two episodes in, the show has settled into its tone. Slow, steady, and very character-led. Episode 2 has now dropped on HBO Max. Episode 3 is next. Here is what to know before it arrives.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 release date and time in India

Episode 3 will air in the US on Sunday, February 1, 2026. In India, the episode is expected to stream early the next morning, on Monday, around 8:30 am IST.

Where to watch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3 online

Indian viewers can watch the series on JioHotstar with an active subscription. In other regions, the show is streaming on HBO Max.

What happened in Episode 2: Quick recap before Episode 3

Titled Hard Salt Beef, Episode 2 follows Ser Duncan the Tall and his squire Egg as they reach the Ashford tourney. The episode introduces Prince Baelor “Breakspear” Targaryen, whose presence helps confirm Dunk’s claim as a knight.

It is a turning point. Dunk steps into a world where titles matter, words carry weight, and mistakes do not go unnoticed.

What to expect in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Episode 3

Episode 3 is titled The Squire. The focus is expected to shift closer to Dunk and Egg themselves - their bond and their differences.

How many episodes are there in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 1 has six episodes, releasing weekly. The story adapts George RR Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg into a complete arc.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast and key characters

Peter Claffey plays Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall, a wandering hedge knight still learning what knighthood really costs.

Dexter Sol Ansell stars as Aegon “Egg” Targaryen, his sharp, observant young squire with a secret lineage.

The supporting cast includes Daniel Ings, Shaun Thomas, Henry Ashton, and others, bringing to life the knights, nobles, and Targaryens of this earlier Westeros.

Also read: A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms X reactions: What fans are saying about the new Westeros series