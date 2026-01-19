A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms X reactions: What fans are saying about the new Westeros series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms marks a quieter return to Westeros. Here’s what fans are saying on X, along with plot details, cast and India release schedule.

A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms is based on George RR Martin's 'Tales of Dunk and Egg' stories, and it is situated many years before the Game of Thrones series takes place. The prequel of Game of Thrones revolves around Ser Duncan the Tall, who is a kind and brave knight, as well as his squire Egg, who is intelligent and full of curiosity.

The buzz around the spinoff series is only increasing, and fans are closely following all updates. Indian viewers in particular seemed eagerly waiting to know more about the Jio Hotstar series, which is marking a new beginning in the Westeros universe. Now that the first episode of the series is out. Let's see what X users have to say about it.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms X reactions

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms plot

HBO is back in Westeros in A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, which delves further into a more intimate aspect of the fantasy realm. The show takes place in the early years of the rule of the Targaryens, some 90 years before House of the Dragon and a century before Game of Thrones. While dragons are not ruling the skies, the presence of the Targaryens continues to impact the Seven Kingdoms.

In contrast with other series in the franchise, this particular series turns away from epic battles and throne struggles. This is because the series continues to explore character-driven narratives, survival strategies and character development as Duncan and Egg continue their journey through new adventures and challenges as they find themselves drawn into a major royal tournament where they encounter influential figures of House Targaryen in Prince Aerion, Prince Baelor and Prince Maekar.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms cast

The series has an impressive supporting cast, featuring Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel, Daniel Ings, Tanzyn Crawford, and Sam Spruell. The first season will have a total of six episodes; hence, fans are expecting a well-contained story arc that focuses on the human element of the series, the moral struggles and the quiet moments that forge the history of Westeros.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule in India

Episode 1 - January 19

Episode 2 - January 26

Episode 3 - February 2

Episode 4 - February 9

Episode 5 - February 16

Episode 6 - February 23

It is significant to note that Jio Hotstar is following a weekly release format. Hence A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms' new episodes will be released every Monday at 7:30 AM in India.

