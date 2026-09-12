Vishwanath And Sons plot explained: Does Suriya's family drama have a happy ending

South actor Suriya's film Vishwanath And Sons has finally arrived on OTT after completing its theatrical run. Since its release on Netflix, the film has been receiving praise from audiences. Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath And Sons follows Sanjay Vishwanath, played by Suriya, a champion shooter who has avoided marriage after his father left his mother for another lady. His life changes when he becomes a father through surrogacy.

However, the plot takes a turn when his son needs a bone marrow transplant, forcing Sanjay to track down his biological mother, Maddy, played by Mamitha Baiju. So, do Sanjay and his family get a happy ending? Let's find out.

Vishwanath And Sons plot explained

The story of Suriya's character, Sanjay, begins as viewers are introduced to him as a champion shooter who grows up watching his father leave his mother for another lady, which leaves him deeply affected. Even after becoming a successful shooter and building an empire, he refuses to marry. Still, his mother hopes he will settle down and give her grandchildren, but Sanjay opts for surrogacy and brings home a baby boy, who quickly becomes the centre of his mother's world.

However, their happiness does not last long. Soon, his child falls seriously ill and needs a bone marrow transplant. Sanjay finds out that the only person who can help treat the baby is the biological mother, leaving him with no choice but to look for Maddy.

Vishwanath And Sons: How Sanjay and Maddy's relationship changes

When Sanjay meets Maddy, he asks her to help him by offering her seventy-five thousand dollars. Maddy agrees to Sanjay's deal. Since she grew up in an orphanage and struggled to fund her education, she sees it as a good opportunity.

But her relationship with Sanjay and their son slowly changes. After spending time with the baby, Maddy starts developing a genuine bond with him, and as she spends more time with Sanjay, she also begins developing feelings for him. Sanjay, too, starts falling for Maddy. However, he remains worried about their age difference, and because of his past, Sanjay decides that keeping Maddy away is the safer option.

Vishwanath And Sons: Why does Maddy take Sanjay to court?

When Sanjay tries to separate Maddy from him and their son, she refuses and takes the matter to court. The judge then orders Sanjay to care for the child for six months, with Maddy staying in the same house. This incident brings the three of them closer again. During this period, Sanjay begins to see what a family could actually look like for him.

However, Sanjay's mother dies around the same time that he, Maddy and the child begin to feel like a family. Her death makes him confront the anger he has held against his father for years.

Vishwanath And Sons: What happened at the end

Years later, Maddy returns after completing her education and asks Sanjay about marriage. Sanjay does not give her a straightforward answer. Instead, he tells her about the hospital he is planning to open in Chennai and asks her to run it.

Sanjay was not just offering her a job. By asking her to run the hospital, he shows that he wants her to be a part of his and their son's future. It becomes his way of asking her to build a family with him without directly proposing her for marriage.

Vishwanath And Sons: Cast

Apart from Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, Vishwanath And Sons stars Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Nassar, Rajiv Menon, Sudha, Sunil Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, and Raghu Babu in key roles. The film is now streaming on Netflix in multiple languages.

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Vishwanath and Sons arrives on OTT; where to watch Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's film, X review, and more