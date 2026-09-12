Anurag Kashyap-backed Little Thomas, starring Rasika Dugal and Gulshan Devaiah, gets release date

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is returning to children’s cinema with Little Thomas, starring Rasika Dugal and Gulshan Devaiah. The release date for the film has now been announced. Directed by Kaushal Oza, the children’s film is set in 1990s Goa and follows a young boy’s simple wish to have a younger brother. Little Thomas will release in theatres on October 23.

Little Thomas is set in 1990s Goa

The story unfolds in Goa during the 1990s and centres on a boy named Thomas, the only child of his parents. Thomas has one big wish: he wants a younger brother. He is told that, for him to get a baby brother, his parents need to kiss each other. However, his parents frequently quarrel and no longer share a kiss. Convinced that this is the only thing standing between him and the sibling he wants, Thomas sets out to make his parents kiss again.

The film explores the situation through a child’s innocent perspective, turning a simple family wish into the central premise of the story. The idea also gives the film an appeal that goes beyond its young protagonist.

Little Thomas cast and makers

Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal play the lead roles, while child actor Hridansh Parekh plays the titular Thomas. The film is directed by Kaushal Oza. The Central Board of Film Certification’s listing also identifies Oza as the director and story writer, with Anurag Kashyap, Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja among the producers.

Little Thomas is backed by Luminoso Pictures, Civic Studios, Good Bad Films, Ranjan Singh’s Flip Films and Anurag Kashyap. The film marks Kashyap’s return to children’s cinema after his 2007 animated film Return of Hanuman.

What have Rasika Dugal, Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap worked on recently?

Little Thomas comes at an interesting point in the careers of its two leads. Rasika Dugal’s latest theatrical release is Mirzapur: The Movie, which hit cinemas on September 4, 2026. She reprises her role as Beena Tripathi in the film. Before that, she was seen in Kartavya, which was released in May. For Gulshan Devaiah, his latest released film is Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1, in which he played Kulashekara. He also has Maa Inti Bangaram in the pipeline.

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