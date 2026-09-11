Vishwanath and Sons arrives on OTT; where to watch Suriya and Mamitha Baiju's film, X review, and more

The Tamil family drama, Vishwanath and Sons, has finally arrived on OTT this Friday, September 11, 2026. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film initially hit theatres on August 14, 2026, and opened to positive reactions from the audience. Those who missed this film in theatres can now stream it online. Here’s where you can watch the film and what viewers on X are saying about it.

Vishwanath and Sons arrives on OTT

Suriya’s film Vishwanath and Sons premiered on Netflix on September 11. Viewers can stream the film in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Sharing the announcement, Netflix India wrote, "The One vera engayum pola, inga dha irrukaaru Watch Vishwanath & Sons out now, on Netflix, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam and explore the best of South films and series by searching “Southverse” on Netflix."

Vishwanath and Sons on OTT: What X users are saying about it

Following its OTT release, several viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions to Vishwanath and Sons. Social media users discussed the film’s storyline, performances and emotional moments.

One X user praised Mamitha Baiju’s performance, calling her a "generational actress". The user wrote, "Mamitha Baiju is a generational actress. Never under use Premalu, BKU, Vishwanath & Sons. She bringa some magical energy to the character and scene."

Another user wrote, "Vishwanath & Sons - fun and emotional film. Love the chemistry between Radhika garu and Mamitha. I real felt sad when the character died dont remember when is the last time i felt like that. Mamitha as Maddy stole the show in 1st half. 2nd half is so predictable. Good movie."

(Image Source : X: @RAKR_IMPERFECT)Screengrab showing X user reacting to Vishwanath and Sons.

See more X reactions below:

Vishwanath and Sons: What is the plot?

The official synopsis of Vishwanath and Sons reads, "A celebrated Olympian shooter travels to America looking for a donor to help his sick child — but unexpected romance complicates his search."

Vishwanath and Sons box office collection

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Vishwanath and Sons has collected Rs 208.87 crore worldwide. Its gross collection in India stands at Rs 122.02 crore, while the overseas collection is Rs 67.75 crore.

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