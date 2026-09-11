Chumbak X review is out; Neena Gupta and Deven Bhojani's show gets mixed response | See reactions

The much-awaited family drama show Chumbak has been released on Netflix this week. Written and directed by Aatish Kapadia and produced by Jamnadas Majethia and Kapadia under Hats Off Productions, the makers of iconic Indian sitcoms such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and Khichdi, the show has generated buzz among fans for its storyline and star-studded cast.

Ever since it hit Netflix, viewers have started sharing their reactions to the show on X (formerly Twitter). While some viewers praised the performances and storyline, others felt the show could have been better in certain areas. Find out what X users are saying about it.

Chumbak X review

Following the release of Chumbak, social media users shared their views on X. While some praised the show's star-studded cast for their performances and comedic timing, others found the humour "flat and forced". One viewer praised the performances and wrote, "Chumbak seems fun yaar. Typical khichdi mad humour!!!!! (sic)."

Another user praised Sumeet Vyas' acting and performance, lauding him for his "comic timing". He wrote, "No one beats the comic timing of Sumeet Vyas in these tv/ web series, from the tvf days the guy is so perfect with the humour — the dialogue delivery, gesture, expressions. Just makes you break into laughter reflexly. and yeah if you are looking for a light, fun watch this weekend #Chumbak should be on top of that list. Amazing series, makes for a great laughter, do watch (sic)."

However, some X users pointed out flaws in the show. One user wrote, "Dropped #Chumbak on @NetflixIndia after just 1 episode. Tried way too hard to be the next #SarabhaiVsSarabhai, but fell flat with forced humor, over-the-top acting, and grating tone. Guys come on, you can do better than this! (sic)."

See more X reactions below:

Chumbak: All about the plot and cast

The official synopsis of Chumbak available on Netflix reads, "Five quirky families navigate life as neighbors in Chumbak Colony, where chaotic conflicts and hilarious antics turn each day into a new chapter."

The Netflix show Chumbak features a star-studded cast including Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Raghavan, Sandeepa Dhar, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Sumeet Vyas, Manasi Parekh, Delnaaz Irani, Anant V Joshi, Amyra Dastur and Atul Kumar.

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Chumbak trailer is out now; Netflix series brings comedy, family drama and neighbourly gossip